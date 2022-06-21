RCMP Searching for Missing Chilliwack Woman – Jennifer Weisse – Last Seen in Surrey

Fraser Valley – RCMP need your help in locating a missing 35-year old Chilliwack woman.

Jennifer Weisse was reported missing to police on June 13, 2022 after family and friends became concerned for her safety and well-being. While Weisse was last seen in Surrey, BC on June 7, 2022, investigators believe she might be in Chilliwack.



Jennifer Weisse is described as:

Caucasian female

175 cm (5’9)

72 kg (160 lb)

Red hair

Blue eyes

Investigators are requesting help from the public in keeping an eye out for Jennifer and asking them to call the non-emergency line at 604-792-4611 if anyone sees her states Cpl. Martin Godard, media spokesperson for the Chilliwack RCMP.



Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jennifer is urged to contact the police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).