Vintage Market Will Join Vintage Classic Car Show – Sunday June 26

Chilliwack – On Sunday, June 26 downtown Chilliwack’s streets will be taken over by hundreds of classic cars as the Village Classic Car Show makes a come back after several year’s absence.

And making a second appearance at the Village Classic Car Show is the Vintage Market, hosted by Circa Vintage & the Royal Hotel Chilliwack. New this year – Main Street (between Wellington & Princess) will be closed and dedicated to the Vintage Market; a vintage-inspired, indoor/outdoor market featuring original creations, antiques, collectibles, vintage clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home décor, furnishings and more.

“Special events of any magnitude are a bonus to our downtown and leave a lasting impression with visitors to come back and visit again. This very hip vintage market and other family friendly attractions during the Car Show will be a welcome addition for the many thousands that will attend!” notes Trevor McDonald, Downtown Chilliwack BIA Executive Director.

The Vintage Market also presents a unique opportunity for vendors to display their talents and passions in a fun, festival -like atmosphere. If retro, rustic, repurposed or reclaimed goodies get you excited, the Vintage Market at the Village Classic Car Show fits the bill.

Interested in a vendor spot? Applications are still being accepted. Contact Laura at the Royal Hotel by email: laurar@royalhotelchillwack.com