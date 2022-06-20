UFV Cascades Basketball – Conference Schedule Released

Fraser Valley (Dan Kinvig) – The University of the Fraser Valley basketball teams unveiled their 2022-23 Canada West conference schedules with the season set for tip-off in early November.

The Cascades women’s and men’s teams open the campaign on the road, traveling to Edmonton to face the MacEwan Griffins, Nov. 4-5.

The UFV hoopsters host their home openers the following weekend, as the Manitoba Bisons visit the UFV Athletic Centre for games Nov. 11-12.

The coming season marks a return to a conference-wide regular-season schedule, after the Cascades played a B.C.-only slate in 2021-22 amidst COVID-19 restrictions. Both UFV teams tasted CW playoff action last season, with the women’s team winning the B.C. Division and rising to No. 7 in the U SPORTS national rankings.

Links to full Cascades basketball schedules, and additional schedule observations, are below.

Full WBB schedule

Full MBB schedule

The UFV basketball teams will play a 20-game conference schedule, with 10 games at home and 10 on the road.

– The entirety of the Cascades’ basketball schedule consists of doubleheaders (women’s and men’s programs playing on the same night) vs. the same university opponent.

– UFV basketball home doubleheaders will feature a consistent schedule throughout the campaign. The women’s game is in the early time slot (6 p.m. on Friday, 5 p.m. on Saturday), followed by the men’s game (8 p.m. on Friday, 7 p.m. on Saturday).

– The Cascades’ two dates vs. local rival Trinity Western, in recent years, has been a home-and-home series; this season, both games will be played at the Langley Events Centre (Dec. 2-3).

– UFV’s home-court opponents include Manitoba, UNBC, Calgary, Thompson Rivers, and Saskatchewan. The Cascades will face MacEwan, UBC Okanagan, Trinity Western, Winnipeg and UBC on the road.

– The Canada West playoffs, in 2021-22, involved all 17 member universities; the coming season will mark a return to the format used in 2019-20 and prior, with only 12 teams qualifying and the top four seeds earning first-round byes. The playoffs open Feb. 17-18 with the top four seeds on the men’s and women’s sides hosting three-team pods. First-round matches involving seeds No. 5-12 on Feb. 17 will see the winners advancing to face the host teams the next day. Semifinals run Feb. 25, with the top two remaining seeds on the men’s and women’s sides hosting. The Canada West championship games will be contested March 4, with bronze medal matches also scheduled if needed to determine a third nationals representative.

– The U SPORTS national championships are set for March 9-12 in Nova Scotia. Cape Breton University hosts the women’s basketball championships, while the men’s tournament will be hosted by St. Francis Xavier University.