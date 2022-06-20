Fraser Valley British Motor Club Classic Car Show – $4700 Raised for FV Health Care Foundation

Chilliwack – The Fraser Valley Classic Car Show was back on June 11.

As in 2019, the show was located on Parking Lot 7 and the surrounding grass area on the Chilliwack UFV campus at the Canada Education Park. Corner of Caen and Sicily between UFV and the Justice Institute of BC.

The purpose of the show was to fund-raise for the Chilliwack General Hospital via Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation. The show had a great turn out with 160 cars on display along with food trucks, door prizes and raffles. “We welcome all makes and models as long as they are a collector car qualified vehicle,” explained organizer Doug Holbrow.

Not only did the weather hold out and the people show up but also sponsors were behind the event helping make sure it rolled forward. “We are grateful of the sponsorship of Westland Insurance, Hagerty Classic Car Insurance, Chilliwack Ford and 89.5 The Drive for their help making this year a reality,” shared Bruce Webster.

All funds raised at the event are to support the Chilliwack General Hospital thought a donation Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation (FVHCF).

“We are happy to have Fraser Valley British Motor Club as a partner supporting health care in Chilliwack,” said Liz Harris, Executive Director FVHCF. “The turnout was fantastic and we look forward to next year’s show.” This year’s show raised $4723.39 with the funds supporting the need for a new mammography unit.

If you would like more information or to help support your local hospital, you can do so by contacting FVHCF at 1-877-661-0314 or online at www.fvhcf.ca.

All funds raised in Chilliwack go to support healthcare in Chilliwack.

FV Classic Car Show June 2022