UPDATE – City of Chilliwack and Tzeachten First Nation Breaking Ground on Pathway Project (VIDEO)

Chilliwack -The City of Chilliwack and Tzeachten First Nation broke ground (June 20, 2022) on a multi-use pathway along Chilliwack River Road.

The project received $1 million in funding from the Province of British Columbia’s Active Transportation Infrastructure Grants Program. Once completed, the multi-use pathway will extend approximately 800 metres, from Promontory Road to Bailey Road, offering a new pedestrian connection in the community that will improve safety for people walking, cycling, or rolling along Chilliwack River Road. In addition to the asphalt pathway, this project will include two rectangular rapid flashing beacon crosswalks, street lighting, drainage improvements, signage, and road markings.

Tzeachten First Nation staff initiated a conceptual study for the area in 2016, and worked with the City of Chilliwack throughout the design and planning process for pedestrian and cycling connections along Chilliwack River Road, Bailey Road, and Matheson Road.

“New infrastructure that supports people making active transportation choices is critical to building and sustaining healthy communities,” said Kelli Paddon, MLA for Chilliwack-Kent on behalf of Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “This multi-use path is not only going to improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists, it’s going to provide an accessible connection for kids and adults of all abilities and make our community stronger.”

“Tzeachten First Nation is excited to announce the partnership with the City of Chilliwack to improve safety for Tzeachten members, all pedestrians, and cyclist along Chilliwack River Road. This much needed project has been a vision for Tzeachten for over a decade and being able to work in collaboration with the City of Chilliwack through the design, planning and funding process is another step towards strengthening our relationship as local governments to improve all infrastructure for Tzeachten’s membership and all residents of Chilliwack,” said Chief Derek Epp, Tzeachten First Nation.

“As we gathered feedback for the City’s Active Transportation and Climate Action Plans, we heard from a number of people who are passionate about greener options to get around,” said Mayor Ken Popove. “We are pleased to have the opportunity to partner with Tzeachten First Nation on this project to improve pedestrian and cyclist infrastructure and safety for our communities.”

There are two phases of this project along the east side of Chilliwack River Road. Phase one spans from north of Promontory Road to Tzeachten Cemetery, and phase two will complete the section from the cemetery to Bailey Road. Construction of the pathway is set to begin on June 20, 2022, and both phases of the project are expected to be substantially complete by the end of October 2022. For project updates, please visit chilliwack.com/transportationprojects.

City of Chilliwack 2022

Tzeachten First Nation 2022 Google Maps