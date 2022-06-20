Skip to content

Chilliwack Community Services Summer Reconnect Festival July 10

  1. Home
  2. Education/Learning
  3. Health & Lifestyle
  4. Chilliwack Community Services Summer Reconnect Festival July 10

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Community Services is putting the word out about the Summer Reconnect Festival July 10 at the Chilliwack Coliseum, Exhibition Field and next door at the Landing Skate Park.

More information to come as the date gets closer.

Share This:

Locks Pharmacy

BCGEU

Cottonwood Center

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Diabetes Association

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts