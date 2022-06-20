BC Transit Summer Schedule Changes for the Fraser Valley

Fraser Valley/Victoria – BC Transit, the City of Abbotsford, the City of Mission, the Fraser Valley Regional District (FVRD) and the City of Chilliwack are advising transit users of an upcoming service change, beginning July 1.

For the Central Fraser Valley : To coincide with the end of the school year, routes 22 East Townline, 24 Centre Loop and 26 Bourquin will be discontinued for the summer but will return in September, in time for school.

For more information on schedules and trip for Abbotsford and Misison visit bctransit.com/central-fraser-valley

For the Chilliwack and FVRD Transit Systems.

The seasonal service change will provide customers with transportation options to enjoy Cultus Lake Park for the summer season.

The seasonal service change will include reinstatement of route 56 Cultus Lake, with service running until September 5, 2022. The route departs and returns from Vedder and Promontory to Cultus Lake Elementary School.

Sunday service on route 71 Agassiz-Harrison will also resume starting July 3, 2022.

For more information on the seasonal service change, routes and schedules for Chilliwack and he FVRD visit bctransit.com/Chilliwack.