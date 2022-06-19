SOLD OUT – Search and Rescue Fundraiser – Chilliwack Rocks Chilliwack – Saturday June 25 (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – The last time the band Chilliwack played Chilliwack was in 2019, when they played a free street festival, celebrating the 70th anniversary of Locks Phrarmacy.

In 2022, it’s a Fundraiser concert by the band “Chilliwack” for Chilliwack Search & Rescue.

All seats were $60 and now organizer Trevor McDonald says the show is sold out and Thank You Chilliwack.

The terrible flooding events of last November here in the Fraser Valley affected many folks in our community and many are still working to rebuild.When it came to the rescue efforts here in the Valley, Chilliwack Search & Rescue, which as a volunteer group does so much for our community, went above and beyond to provide safety to those in need throughout the tragedy.

Bill Henderson of the legendary band Chilliwack, has very generously donated a performance here in Chilliwack with his entire band free of charge, as a fundraiser to support the community that gave him the legendary band’s name. McDonald proudly states that Henderson approached him with the idea.

The goal was to sell out this event with the proceeds going to Chilliwack Search & Rescue, the first responders who helped so many people in need during the catastrophic events of last November.

And they did just that.

Generously sponsored by: The City of Chilliwack, The Chilliwack Arts & Cultural Centre Society.

Facebook information is here.