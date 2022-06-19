Chilliwack Sports Hall of Fame AGM – Thursday June 23

Chilliwack (A message from one of Chilliwack FC’s community partners, the Chilliwack Sports Hall of Fame) – The Chilliwack Sports Hall of Fame AGM is open to the public and starts at 7 p.m. at the Chilliwack Coliseum. Attendees can enter the building through the Chilliwack Chiefs office.

The organization is hoping to add new faces to its board as it emerges from the COVID pandemic, looking to fill the roles of president, vice president, secretary and treasurer.

Due to COVID, the CSHOF last held an induction ceremony in the fall of 2019.

The most recent class included longtime Chilliwack Curling Club manager Bruce Renwick in the Judy Fitzsimmons Memorial builder category, joined by swimmer Jenn Heagy and the 1999 Chilliwack United Gold boys soccer squad.

Visit chilliwacksportshalloffame.com for more info.