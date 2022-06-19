BUSINESS OPINION – Bill’s Blog – Why a Health Spending Account (HSA)? Benefits My Way

Fraser Valley – Bill Westmacott is with Fivefold Financial.

If you are an incorporated business owner, how are you paying for your health and dental expenses and your team? You have several options. One, you can pay out of your after-tax dollars and receive a medical tax credit for personal expenses. However, doing it this way is the least tax-efficient way to cover your medical and dental expenses. Second, you can pay med/dental expenses through the Corp. using a group plan or not and receive a 100% tax write-off for the corp. Group plans can be a good option; however, they seldom cover 100% of expenses and come with monthly premiums whether the plan is used or not. Third, you can add a health spending account (HSA) to your group plan and receive 100% coverage (in most cases) and the maximum tax benefit. Finally, you can do an independent HSA, ideal for those who do not want monthly premiums and optimal control of costs. The owner chooses how much benefit goes to each team member (can vary with team members) and can have up to 20% annual benefit for the business owner and family based on salary.

So, let’s drive into HSA and see its multiple benefits and features.