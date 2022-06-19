Skip to content

Approved – Tzeachten FC Joins Fraser Valley Youth Soccer Association

  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Approved – Tzeachten FC Joins Fraser Valley Youth Soccer Association

Sardis/Tzeachten – It’s official, Tzeachten FC joins the Fraser Valley Youth Soccer Association. The announcement was made on social media on Saturday.

Tzeachten FC thanks the BC Soccer review team and the FVYSA -Fraser Valley Youth Soccer Association Board for their support. A significant step forward in their commitment to bring you inclusive and accessible options for your family.

Summer camps are coming up:

JULY 4th-8th

TZEACHTEN TURF FIELD

Born: 2018-2015
Time: 9:30-10:30am
Cost: $35
Register: Summer Camp Program

Born: 2014-2013
Time: 10:00-11:30am
Cost: $53
Register: Summer Camp Program

Born: 2012-2009
Time: 10:00-12:00pm
Cost: $70
Register: Summer Camp Program

AUG 8TH-12TH

TZEACHTEN TURF FIELD

Born: 2018-2015
Time: 9:30-10:30am
Cost: $35
Register: Summer Camp Program

For more information and to register go to www.tzeachtenfc.ca

Share This:

Locks Pharmacy

BCGEU

Cottonwood Center

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Diabetes Association

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts