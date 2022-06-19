Approved – Tzeachten FC Joins Fraser Valley Youth Soccer Association

Sardis/Tzeachten – It’s official, Tzeachten FC joins the Fraser Valley Youth Soccer Association. The announcement was made on social media on Saturday.

Tzeachten FC thanks the BC Soccer review team and the FVYSA -Fraser Valley Youth Soccer Association Board for their support. A significant step forward in their commitment to bring you inclusive and accessible options for your family.

Summer camps are coming up:

JULY 4th-8th

TZEACHTEN TURF FIELD

Born: 2018-2015

Time: 9:30-10:30am

Cost: $35

Register: Summer Camp Program

Born: 2014-2013

Time: 10:00-11:30am

Cost: $53

Register: Summer Camp Program

Born: 2012-2009

Time: 10:00-12:00pm

Cost: $70

Register: Summer Camp Program

AUG 8TH-12TH

TZEACHTEN TURF FIELD

Born: 2018-2015

Time: 9:30-10:30am

Cost: $35

Register: Summer Camp Program

For more information and to register go to www.tzeachtenfc.ca