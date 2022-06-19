Approved – Tzeachten FC Joins Fraser Valley Youth Soccer Association

Sardis/Tzeachten – It’s official, Tzeachten FC joins the Fraser Valley Youth Soccer Association. The announcement was made on social media on Saturday.
Tzeachten FC thanks the BC Soccer review team and the FVYSA -Fraser Valley Youth Soccer Association Board for their support. A significant step forward in their commitment to bring you inclusive and accessible options for your family.
Summer camps are coming up:
JULY 4th-8th
TZEACHTEN TURF FIELD
Born: 2018-2015
Time: 9:30-10:30am
Cost: $35
Register: Summer Camp Program
Born: 2014-2013
Time: 10:00-11:30am
Cost: $53
Register: Summer Camp Program
Born: 2012-2009
Time: 10:00-12:00pm
Cost: $70
Register: Summer Camp Program
AUG 8TH-12TH
TZEACHTEN TURF FIELD
Born: 2018-2015
Time: 9:30-10:30am
Cost: $35
Register: Summer Camp Program
For more information and to register go to www.tzeachtenfc.ca