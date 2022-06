Calgary/Abbotsford – WestJet celebrated their 25th anniversary in Abbotsford on June 17.

On June 17, 1997 WestJet took their inaugural flight out of YXX Abbotsford Airport and since then, it is now an International Airport.

WestJet offers more flights to global destinations and YXX has welcomed more than 1M passengers.

The City of Abbotsford and Abbotsford International Airport are privileged to be celebrating WestJet’s 25th anniversary of service in Abbotsford!

On this day 25 years ago, @WestJet took its inaugural flight out of Abbotsford & @yxxairport officially became a jet passenger airport pic.twitter.com/00U4mYa6MO — City of Abbotsford (@City_Abbotsford) June 18, 2022

WestJet has also been involved with their Christmas Miracles. ( You may need a tissue here):

And then there’s the April Fool’s Jokes: