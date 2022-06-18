13th Annual Jam in Jubilee Returns to Abbotsford Thursdays in July at Jubilee Park

Abbotsford – The Abbotsford Arts Council’s flagship free community arts festival Jam in Jubilee is returning to Jubilee Park in downtown Abbotsford for the first time since the summer of 2019. After investing in quality pre-recorded video streams with our partners at MHutt films, Black Connections, and trendsetting local businesses throughout the worst of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, Jubilee Park will once again be host to 5,000 people over four nights.

Special for this year’s Jam in Jubilee celebration, on Night 3, July 21st, will be the first in-person presentation of the Fraser Valley Music Awards since 2019 in Chilliwack.

Full artist lineup and schedule is available at www.jaminjubilee.com.