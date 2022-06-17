FV Health Care Foundation Health Care Heroes Slo-Pitch Tournament Raised $5800

Abbotsford – JUNE 17 UPDATE – Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation (FVHCF) held the Inaugural Health Care Hero’s Charity Slo-Pitch Tournament on the weekend of June 11 & 12.

“With our tournament being canceled twice in 2021 due to rain, we finally got to get out on the field and play some ball this past weekend” said Leslie Gmur, Event Coordinator FVHCF. “We had 12 teams come out to support our tournament that helped raise just over $5,800 towards our greatest needs.”

This years event was sponsored by Snowcrest Foods, Station Liquor Store, Godoys Insurance and Kitt Equipment. Special Thanks to all the volunteers who came out to help for the 2 day event. Our tournament winners are as follows. Group A 1st place – Get Lit with Intoxicated coming in 2nd, Group B 1st place – Legends with Brew Jays coming in 2nd, Group C – Hot Spots and Fireballers decided on finishing with a tie.

Planning is in the works for our Second Annual coming to you in Summer of 2023. If you would like to be on the email list for more details contact Leslie at leslie.gmur@fraserhealth.ca We look forward to seeing you all next year.

Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation raises funds for vital equipment and programs funded or endorsed by the Fraser Health Authority. The Foundation serves the communities of Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Hope, Agassiz and Harrison Hot Springs.

For More information or to support your local hospital, please visit www.fvhcf.ca or call the FVHCF office at 1-877-661-0314.

APRIL 2 ORIGINAL STORY – The Health Care Hero’s Charity Slo-Pitch Tournament is set for the weekend of June 11 & 12, 2022 at Abbotsford Exhibition Park.

This fun filled mixed tournament will host up to 24 teams for weekend at the ball park. Get your team registered today before we sell out! This will be a 6 men / 4 women format with small ball/big ball. All SPN Rules will apply. CASH PRIZES per division.

Get your league team, work team or family and friends together to support Fraser Valley Health Care Foundations Slo-Pitch Tournament. Registration fee is $400 per team.

To register visit our events page at www.fvhcf.ca/baseball or contact Leslie Gmur-Boulton at leslie.gmur@fraserhealth.ca

If you would like to inquire about becoming a sponsor of this new and exciting event please contact Eleanor at Eleanor.christison@fraserhealth.ca or call 604-851-4890

Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation raises funds for vital equipment and programs funded or endorsed by the Fraser Health Authority. The Foundation serves the communities of Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Hope, Agassiz and Harrison Hot Springs.