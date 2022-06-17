Every Child Matters Solidarity Run from Abbotsford to Kamloops

Fraser Valley/Kamloops – We stand in Solidarity is organizing the second annual We Stand In Solidarity Run 2022 to support and lend a voice to The Residential School Survivors.

From Juanita D Soles

The June 5, 2021 “We stand in solidarity convoy 215+” was thought of by Mike Otto, he knew right away in his heart that he had to do something to honour the children that never made it home, that were found in unmarked graves at Tk’emlúps te Secwe̓pemc. The word travelled fast, people were feeling the grief and heartache of this devastating horrific news that had been revealed. The movement of this gathering and drive came together all within a day.

When Mike put the idea out there, people from all over responded quickly and wanted to also stand as one with Tk’emlúps te Secwe̓pemc. People in their trucks, cars, motorcycles travelled from all over BC which included the interior, Kelowna, Merritt, Williams Lake, Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland and from Alberta to pay their respects. People gathered as one to be there and let our first nations people know that they are there to support and stand in solidarity with them.

I know myself as being First Nation from T’it’q’et First Nation and my dad went to Kamloops Residential School that having the support, respect and love come from those who stand beside us, only makes me stronger. It truly is healing, to see for myself and many others I know that have expressed this as well. Those that we work with, friends, family and our residential school survivors. This is all volunteers and people joining as one there is no profit making at all. Our intentions are pure and true, to show that we can stand in solidarity.

Respectfully,

Mike Otto

Juanita Soles