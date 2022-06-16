Skip to content

UPDATE – Pet Dog Dies in Skwali Reserve Fire

  1. Home
  2. News
  3. UPDATE – Pet Dog Dies in Skwali Reserve Fire

Chilliwack/Skiwali FN – Around 2PM on Wednesday(June 15) Chilliwack Fire Department was dispatched to a reported burning complaint located in the 100 block of Landing Drive (Skiwali FN).

Access to the site was difficult as it was a trailer in a remote area.

Firefighters tried to rescue a pet dog from one of the travel trailers, but were pushed back by the intense heat and quick-fire spread.

No one else (or pets) were hurt.

This fire is under investigation by the Chilliwack Fire Department at this time.

.

Share This:

Locks Pharmacy

BCGEU

Cottonwood Center

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Diabetes Association

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts