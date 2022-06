Chilliwack – The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics event will be happening in Chilliwack on June 23.

Even if you can’t raise money, organizers would love to see you out at the Vedder Trail.

Athletes can register online and collect donations for the Chilliwack Local -> https://letr.crowdchange.ca/13680/team/4567

Visit here for local details -> https://letr.crowdchange.ca/13680/team/4567