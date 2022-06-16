Skip to content

INTERVIEW – Steve Roukema, New Executive Director for Chilliwack Restorative Justice

Chilliwack – Back in November 2022, in the shadow of the floods, Steve Roukema became Executive Director for Chilliwack Restorative Justice.In a recent interview with FVN, he talks about what Restorative Justice is, his path to become Executive Director as well as the re-boot for the Christmas Season’s Operation Red Nose.

