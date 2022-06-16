Chilliwack FC Alum Jordyn Huitema Leaving Paris Club and To Play Pro Closer to Home – In Seattle (VIDEO)

Chilliwack/Paris/Seattle (with files from the Athletic) – What started as a Instagram post was confirmed by The Athletic and her new pro club AL (Seattle) Reign.

Jordynhuitema Three incredible years with an incredible club and team. I’m thankful for everything and everyone that has been brought into my life through my time in Paris. Now it’s time to start a new journey, and I couldn’t be more excited!

The 21-year-old who came through the ranks of Chilliwack FC and Sardis Secondary programs, joined PSG Paris Ste.Germain in 2019, skipping college to sign with the French club at 18. In her three years with PSG, the center forward featured in 62 matches — including 17 Champions League games — and scored 18 goals while earning eight assists (according to fbref). Huitema won the Division 1 Féminine title with PSG in 2021 and the 2022 Coupe de France.

She was on the 2022(3) Canadian Women’s Gold Medal Soccer team at the Tokyo Olympics.

Huitema has one year left in her four-year contract, which means OL Reign would need to pay a transfer fee to bring the forward to Seattle.

OL Reign will hope that Huitema can bolster their offensive output, with the team currently sitting in sixth place, having only scored six goals through their eight games played so far this regular season.

