Sunshine Valley Classic Car Show – Hope – Saturday August 6

Hope/Abbotsford (Laura Ballance) – Set in the beautiful Sunshine Valley, surrounded by British Columbia’s spectacular Cascade Mountains and bordered by the Sumallo River, the Sunshine Valley Classic Car Show will host its first annual classic, muscle car and hot rod event on Saturday, August 6th.



The event is expected to draw over 200 cars for the all-day and evening event. Rick Francoeur, President of the show’s presenting sponsor, 360 Fabrication in Abbotsford, says he anticipates significant interest in this destination show.



“To have a show that includes a spectacular drive into Sunshine Valley and then a full day of entertainment and programming, along with a quality show with a range of trophy categories will be a huge hit amongst BC’s very strong classic and hot rod enthusiast community,” says Francoeur. “The show is free to attend for the public, and we hope that families from around the region will join us for a great day of fun, free programming.”



Event admission is free of charge to all spectators, who will enjoy viewing the beautiful vehicles and includes live music, food trucks and an evening, outdoor screening of the classic movie American Graffiti.



Money raised during the event will go to support the Sunshine Valley Community Recreational Association, a not-for-profit organization undertaking a number of community initiatives including restoration of the 100-year-old+ heritage barn, upkeep of the community pool and other community events and activities.



For those wishing to enter a vehicle, the price will be $20 per vehicle and will include dinner.



Judging categories: Best 30’s; Best 40’s; Best 50’s; Best 60’s; Best 70’s; Best 80’s; Best Late Model and People’s Choice



Event details:



1:00 pm – vehicle entry opens

2:00 pm – 7:00 pm– show open to the public

2:00 pm – 10:00 pm food trucks and beer garden open

5:00 pm – performances of the community stage including xxx and Elvis.

6:30 pm – trophy presentation on the community stage



9:30pm – American Graffiti on the jumbo screen, free and open to all



Those wishing to make a weekend of the event, camping is available Sunshine Valley RV Resort and Cabins – 604-794-7361.



To register your vehicle visit: 360Fabrication.com or call 604-859-3608. The Show will be held outside of the Sunshine Valley Community Centre, 14781 Alpine Boulevard, Sunshine Valley (15 mins past Hope, BC on Highway 3).



360 Fabrication are a multifaceted top-quality customizing facility that guarantees the best quality work and service. They house four different departments inside a 22,000 sq. ft. one-stop facility, the largest of its kind in Canada. Visit us at: www.360Fabrication.com

