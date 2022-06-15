MISSING – 31 Year Old Shontel Victoria Fauteux (shony)

Chilliwack – RCMP have opened a missing persons file for 31 year old Shontel Victoria Fauteux (shony).

Her mother Andrea Fauteux has also taken to Facebook with a plea for her to safely return home.

My daughter is still missing. Flyers have been put up. Last seen on Saturday morning (June 11) in Chilliwack. There is now some question about when and where she was actually last seen. New info puts her at the boyfriends house at 9am Saturday morning rather than the 2 am time on princess we were previously told. She just had her hair done 2 wks ago and currently has rainbow braids. If anyone knows anything plz reach out to me or my daughter Ashleighanne Monique or the Chilliwack RCMP Const. Mark Jantzen.

RCMP FILE NUMBER 2022-20833

Shontel is:

Shontel Victoria Fauteux (shony)

Born April 18/91

Age 31

Weight 100lbs

Height 5’5