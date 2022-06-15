Skip to content

Fraser Valley Motorcycle Show and Shine – Saturday June 18

Abbotsford – The Fraser Valley Motorcycle Show n Shine is Saturday June 18 at Tradex – 1190 Cornell St, Abbotsford.

Registration by donation to Project AIM (Access to Incontinence & Menstrual Products for Youth and Seniors).

All makes and models welcome. This year’s Chief Judge is Ron Szoczei from Harleyappraisals.com

There are 22 trophies and cash prizes.

Sponsored by Daryl Brown from www.motorcyclelawyer.ca , Mountainview Harley Davidson mountainviewhd.com

All bikes interested in registering please enter through Cornell St at Aviator Dr (South Parking lot of Tradex)

Facebook info is here.

Fraser Valley Motorcycle Show and Shine – 2022

