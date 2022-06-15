Chilliwack Taxi Driver Had No Idea He Was Involved In Robbery

Chilliwack – Well, surprise!

Mounties in Chilliwack made an arrest in relation to a robbery. The getaway driver didn’t know it at the time, and by the way he is innocent,

On the evening of June 12, Chilliwack RCMP responded to the 7000-block of Vedder Road where a woman had allegedly entered a store, produced a weapon and demanded money. The woman departed the scene in a taxi that was waiting for her outside before the police arrived at the scene.

The investigation revealed the taxi driver had no knowledge of the crime.

The Chilliwack RCMP General Duty and General Investigation Support Section quickly mobilized and collected evidence leading to the arrest of 41 years old Jacqueline Skimming for robbery. She was located and arrested in another store where the taxi had dropped her off.

Police have recovered the weapon and the money and are continuing to investigate.