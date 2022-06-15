Skip to content

Chilliwack Museum – Third Annual Hops & Heritage Fundraiser – Saturday June 25

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Museum and Historical Society will host its third Hops & Heritage Fundraiser. Discover Chilliwack’s industrious past as a premier hops producer, and get acquainted with the local faces and businesses that bring this history to life in our community!.

Hops & Heritage is primarily an awareness and engagement campaign that aims to connect the Chilliwack Museum & Archives with the community says, Shawna Maurice, Executive Director, “this year we are kicking off Hops & Heritage with a launch event on Saturday June 25.”

“The launch event will take place on the grounds of the Chilliwack Museum located at 45820 Spadina Avenue from 3:00pm to 8:00pm” adds Sarah Belley, Education & Engagement Coordinator, “join us for a day of craft beer, food, live music, games, art, and shopping!”

Admission to the launch event is $5 (CMHS Members) or $10 (General Public).

For more information on prizes and draw dates visit http://www.chilliwackmuseum.ca/hops-heritage/

