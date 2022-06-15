Black Bear Spotted in the Lower Sumas Mountain Park area, near Sandringham Drive in Abbotsford

Abbotsford – WildSafeBC Fraser Valley took to social media on Tuesday about a black bear in the Lower Sumas Mountain Park area, specifically near Sandringham Drive. This black bear has been reported accessing garbage, compost and recycling that is being left outside.

– Do not store garbage or other organic waste outdoors. If you have curbside collection, only put the containers out on the morning of collection day – never the night before. Make sure recyclables have been cleaned.

– Protect fruit trees with electric fencing or pick fruit early and do not let windfall accumulate. Ensure your compost is well-managed.

– Avoid feeding birds when bears are most active (April to November) and ensure bird feeders are always inaccessible to non-target species such as bears, deer, squirrels and raccoons. Do not let seed accumulate that may attract rats and other rodents.

– Feed pets indoors and keep pets inside at night.

– Keep your barbecue clean by burning off uncooked food and emptying the grease container.

For more information, please visit https://wildsafebc.com/learn/live/