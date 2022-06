Abbotsford – Downtown Abbotsford is welcoming back one of the favourite parts about BerryFest, the Vendor Market.

Saturday July 16 in the old downtown, those streets will be closed off to only foot traffic.

Organizers suggest coming prepared with cash as not all vendors will accept cards. Also, they still on the lookout for more vendors so if that sounds like something you’d like to join in on, fill out the application here: https://docs.google.com/…/1FAIpQLSeD7iCDulb…/viewform…

