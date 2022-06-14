City of Mission Annual Citizen Satisfaction Survey

Mission —The City of Mission is asking for public feedback about the services it provides and the issues facing the community to help shape the City’s plans for 2023 in the annual Citizen Satisfaction Survey.

The survey provides a performance-based report for Council, staff, and the public that gives insight into the perspectives and opinions on life in Mission and the quality of service received from the City.

This year, residents have the option of choosing between two versions of the survey, one long and one short in an effort to make giving feedback more convenient.

“For this Council, community input and hard data have been critical ingredients in decision making,” said Mayor Paul Horn. “We rely on feedback from our neighbours, using tools such as this survey. We know that people are busy, so this year we have given citizens the option of a short version. Even if you are not a person who closely follows municipal affairs, we need to hear from you. Please take three minutes and let us know how we can make Mission better for all.”

The City of Mission has used the Citizen Satisfaction Survey to seek feedback from residents since 2016. The results of the survey will be reported back on Engage Mission this fall and provided to Council as part of next year’s budget deliberations.

The survey is available until July 31 at engage.mission.ca. Hard copy versions of the survey are available by calling 604-820-3700.