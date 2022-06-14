Chilliwack Building Youth Futures Indoor Hangout ( at Landing Sports Centre) Receives City Support

Chilliwack – An important community program for youth is moving to the Chilliwack Landing Sports Centre, thanks to support from City Council. Council approved funding and in-kind support for Chilliwack Building Youth Futures’ (CBYF) Indoor Hangout at the June 7, 2022 regular meeting of Council.

The Chilliwack Building Youth Futures Indoor Hangout offers afterschool activities, indoor space for skateboarders in Chilliwack, and it blends mainstream community sport/recreation with services and activities focused on vulnerable youth populations. The program is supported by a number of local businesses and organizations.

“Having a healthy space to spend time with friends and meet new people afterschool is something many of us take for granted,” said Mayor Popove. “As a Council, we are so pleased to be able to support the expansion of this program into a weekly space for youth in Chilliwack.”

The Indoor Hangout was previously held once a month at Heritage Park It will now be held weekly on Wednesdays afterschool at the Landing Sports Centre, with rental costs covered by the City of Chilliwack. The City is also providing storage space for CBYF’s plaza style skateboard obstacles.

Funding for this program was provided under the City’s Community Development Initiative Funding Policy and supports the goal outlined in the Action Plan from the Mayor’s Task Force on Inclusiveness, Diversity, and Accessibility to “prioritize the well-being of marginalized community members”.