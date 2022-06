Chilliwack – The final Chilliwack Board of Education meeting for the 21-22 School Year is Tuesday June 14 at 5:30PM

This meeting will be held in-person, livestreamed and recorded.

The agenda and links can be found here: https://www.sd33.bc.ca/2021-2022

Action Items include 2nd and 3rd reading of the upcoming budget.

School Fees and Financial Hardship for students and parents.