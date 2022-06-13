Chilliwack Hospice Society Health and Wellness Day – Tuesday June 14

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Hospice Society is hosting a free event, the annual Health and Wellness Day on Tuesday June 14.

Drop-in to learn about the programs and services, meet staff, enjoy some treats and enter to win door prizes.

7112 Vedder Road.

Cycling Without Age will be offering complimentary trishaw rides to Sardis Park and back for one or two people; a wonderful experience to share with a parent, caregiver, or loved one who might not be able to get out to walk the park.

REGISTER HERE: https://www.chilliwackhospice.org/…/health-and…/

Schedule of Events:

• 10:30–12:00pm | Pour Out Your Feelings Painting Workshop

• 12:00–3:00pm | Relaxation Program Treatments

• 1:00–5:00pm | Cycling Without Age Trishaw Rides

• 1:30–2:30pm | Keynote: ‘The Role of Humour in Resilience’

• 3:30–4:30pm | Keynote: ‘Recreating Meaning When Someone Has Died’

• 4:30–6:00 | Pour Out Your Feelings Painting Workshop

• 5:00–6:00pm | ‘How to Talk to Kids When Someone Has Died’ Slime Workshop

Throughout the day:

• Building Tours

• Info Booths

• ThriftyBoutique.ca “Retail Therapy”

• Coffee/Tea & Treats

Refreshments donated by:

• Banter Ice Cream

• Cookies Grill

• Mighty Moose Ice Cream

Door prizes donated by:

• Chilliwack River Valley Honey

• Midtown Massage & Wellness Centre

• Luna Float

• Wellington Natural Health