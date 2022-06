Chilliwack/Chilliwack Alano Club – The Chilliwack Alano Club is offering a workshop that could save a life.

Olivia G will be facilitating free Narcan training Monday June 13th @ 1:15pm in the Big Room of the Chilliwack Alano Club (Victoria and Nowell).

Bring yourself and bring a friend.

This includes Narcan Training: Signs and Symptoms, Quick action to take to help save a life and reverse a potential Opioid overdose, *Resource Sharing*.

Facebook information is here.