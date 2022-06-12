FVN Involved with Rambo 40th Anniversary Celebration in Hope

Hope – The ultimate uber Rambo fan in Hope is Brian McKinney, and he has had the 40th anniversary plans for the local filming of the first Rambo movie – First Blood, in the works for some time.

At the May 24 meeting of Hope District Council, McKinney and Tracy Paynter, from Tourism Hope Cascades and Canyons, made a presentation to outline a few things that will happen in the lead up to the celebration.

There will be a four day festival from October 7 to 10.

FVN and chillTV’s News Director Don Lehn will be MC for the major event on the Thanksgiving weekend.

There are many other details still to be announced.

On Sunday October 9, a portion of Wallace Street will be closed off, but that’s all the organizers are saying for now.

And yes, a “car crunch” is part of the fun.

More to come.