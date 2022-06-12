Skip to content

Canada Day in Chilliwack

Chilliwack – This year on July 1, enjoy pancake breakfasts and other community activities during the day, and join in at Townsend Park for Canada Day in Chilliwack with food trucks, music, face painting, and fireworks.

The City of Chilliwack acknowledges that we are honoured to live, work, and play on the traditional, ancestral and unceded territory of the Stó:lō Coast Salish peoples.

Canada Day in Chilliwack is a family-friendly event with entertainment, live music, face painting, food, and fireworks. This event complements other community events happening during the day on July 1, 2022. Check out the event schedule and list of community events below!

Event Schedule

5 pmEvent opens (food trucks, face painting, Ever After Princesses. and more!)
5:45 pmOpening ceremonies
6 pmLive music
10 pmFireworks
11 pmEvent closes

Location

  • Join virtually! (link to come)
  • Join in-person: Townsend Park (45130 Wolfe Road)

Learn more: http://chilliwack.com/canadaday

