Hope Concerts in the Park Start Canada Day and Run Through Summer

Hope – Finally, it’s here! This summer’s diverse lineup features something for everybody (we hope). Hope Concerts in the Park start with the first show on Canada Day (at Memorial Park).
The lineup can also be viewed with links and mini bios on the website, click here.
With thanks to their sponsors:
The Province of British Columbia
District of Hope
Emil Anderson
Baker’s Books
David Radmore at RE/MAX
Hope Crime Prevention Society
Erica Press
Wild Rabbit Flowers + Handmade Inc
