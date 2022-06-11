Skip to content

Filming Notice for Downtown Abbotsford – Monday, June 13 from 4AM – 1PM

Abbotsford – Filming Notice: There will be filming activity in Downtown Abbotsford on Monday, June 13 from 4am – 1pm.

Filming will take place along Montrose Avenue and West Railway Street.

The public may be asked to divert around the film area.

