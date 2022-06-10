Freshet Advisory – Nicomen Island and Harrison Bay Areas Not Protected by a Dike

FVRD – The Province of BC has issued a high stream advisory for lands within the Fraser Valley Regional District (FVRD) electoral areas due to rising river levels. While no major flooding is expected currently, there are low-lying undiked lands along Fraser River and Harrison River that may experience minor flooding. The

Province of British Columbia is closely monitoring conditions and the FVRD has opened an Emergency Operations Centre. Water levels are expected to rise over the next 2-3 weeks.

This advisory is being provided to a) properties in the Nicomen Island and Harrison Bay areas that are not protected by a dike; b) unprotected areas along the Harrison River; c) properties that are partly protected by the North Nicomen Dike; and d) low-lying parts of Laidlaw. Rising water levels may flood low-lying areas not protected by dikes. It is recommended that residents make preparations to minimize property damage and ensure their safety in the event of high water.