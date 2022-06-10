Chilliwack Fire Investigate Arson in Vacant Princess Avenue Home

Chilliwack – Shortly after the power came back on from the BC Hydro planned overnight power outage, (4:30AM June 10) 15 firefighters from Chilliwack fire halls 1 and 4 responded to a structure fire in the 46000 block of Princess Avenue. When firefighters arrived they found a vacant, single storey residential house with flames and smoke showing from the rear exterior of the house. Firefighters established a water supply and quickly extinguished the fire.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries.

Chilliwack Fire Department would like to remind owners of vacant homes that they face an increase risk when it comes to property damage which includes vandalism, theft and or fire damage. A fire within a vacant home also increases the risk to fire fighter safety.

Homeowner’s are also reminded to communicate with their insurance provider if the home is vacant.

This fire was deliberately set and is under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Department and RCMP fire investigators.

If anyone has any information about this fire, they are asked to call the RCMP at 604-792-4611 or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.chilliwackcrimestoppers.ca