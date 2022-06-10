BUSINESS – Spring 2022 Vancouver Radio Ratings – JR Remains #1 Music Station , The Breeze Overtakes QM-FM in Female Demographics.

Vancouver(With files from Numeris, David Bray/Broadcast Dialogue/Radio West/Northwest Broadcasters) – The radio Spring ratings for Vancouver 2022 have been released.

CKNW grabs the #1 spot for A12+ with a 12.6% share of hours tuned (down from 13.1%). Taking the top spot for F25-54 is JR Country with 16.4% (up from 15.7%). FOX holds the lead for M25-54 listeners, delivering a 10.0% share (down from 14.8%). CKNW is out in front for M18-34 with an 11.7 % share of hours tuned. Here’s a new one. When it comes to Females 18-34, 104.3 The Breeze is #1 with a 14.0 %.

CBC takes another dip. All Sports, All Traffic, All Business and All Comedy formats are in the basement.

NOTE: that not all stations subscribe to ratings. You will notice that the multi cultural stations and Campus stations are not listed, nor the two Radio Canada Stations (CBC French). Usually Praise 106.5 shows up in Abbotsford ratings. KISM and KAFE like Praise are American stations.

Some Fraser Valley stations no longer subscribe to Numeris. Last Fall’s Ratings for Chilliwack were done by radioCount, while Abbotsford is still under Numeris.