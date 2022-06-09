Due to Increased Water Levels in Harrison Lake, Boaters Asked to Use Caution

Village of Harrison Hot Springs – On Thursday, the Village of Harrison Hot Springs put out a notice on the Lake levels.

Please be advised that due to increased water levels in Harrison Lake, boaters are asked to use caution when recreating on the lake to prevent further erosion at the shoreline.



• Avoid traveling within 500 meters of the shoreline.

• Reduce your vessel’s speed while on the lake & when in high traffic areas to no more than 5km/hour to avoid creating a wake.

• Ensure your vessel contains all required safety equipment & wear a PDF at all times.



The RCMP will be conducting active water patrols to monitor & ensure compliance. If you require assistance, please call 911. Your cooperation is important & will assist with the management of the Village’s Flood Protection Plan.