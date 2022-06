Cultus Lake – The Eastern Fraser Valley Lions Clubs are once again presenting the Cultus Lake Pike Minnow Derby on Saturday, June 18. This falls on the Free Family Fishing Weekend so no fishing licenses are required.

There will be nearly $9,000 in cash and draw prizes.

This derby will aid the recovery of the Cultus Lake sockeye population by modifying factors affecting their survival in freshwater.

More info can be found here on the website.