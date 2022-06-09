BC Hydro Planned Power Outage for 7000 Customers Mainly in the Downtown Chilliwack, Skway, Landing Leisure Centre Area

Chilliwack – 7000 Hydro customers will lose power starting at Midnight June 10 and with out the coffee maker until 6AM. Paperwork went out 10 days ago including FVN’s studio among others.

This is for major upgrades and maintenance.

The streets affected are

1st. 2nd. Acacia. Anderson. Angus. Ashwell. Ballam. Barber. Bartlett. Bole. Bonavista. Brinx. Camrose. Candow. Carroll. Clare. Delta. Dublin. Edward. Elliott. Emerald. Fairbanks. Fletcher. George. Gore. Grant. Hamilton. Harford. Harrison. Hymar. Inglewood. Juniper. Kent. King. Landing Cres. Larter. Lewis. Linwood. Magnolia. Mary. Mill. Norland. North Trail. Oak. Ontario. Ival. Patten. Princess. Reesce. Riverside. Robson. Rotary. Sasquatch. Sahmrock. Sidney. Skway. Spadina. Standley. Teton. Topley. Tower. Tupper. Valemont. Victor. Victoria. Wedgewood. Williams. Woodbine. Woodland. Yale. Yates. Young.

As you can see, this is an extensive area.

From the BC Hydro website:

First, keep your contact information up to date in your MyHydro account. We’ll be able to contact you faster if there’s a change to your outage.

Before a planned outage begins, we recommend that you turn off your lights, electric heaters and major appliances to protect them during the outage.

For the first hour after the power comes back on, only plug in or turn on those electronics and appliances that you really need. This gives the system time to stabilize and prevents it from getting overloaded.

Before midnight – Charge your phone and replace the batteries in flashlights.