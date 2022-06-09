Artwork Unveiled at the Molson Coors Silos (VIDEOS)

Chilliwack – Back in December 2021, the City of Chilliwack put out a call for an artist or artists to submit a rendering of a proposed art piece that will be converted into a wrap and placed on the silos at Molson Incorporated located at 45620 Kerr Avenue.

The City Arts board led by Councillor Sue Knott stated: The placement of public art in this location would provide a powerful visual for those traveling westbound along Highway 1 and would provide an excellent introduction of public art in the Sardis area.

On Thursday June 9, 2022, the official unveiling took place, although vlogger Arnold Nicholas posted photos the day before.

Councillor Knott was on hand for the dedication as was the artist Silvana Kulyk.

Kulyk describers herself :

“I’m a freelance illustrator from Chilliwack. I moved to Canada in 2009 from Romania, where I earned a BA Degree in Fine Arts. Since then, I have been practicing art in various forms like art teaching, book illustration, digital art for video games, mural art and jewelry design. Recently, my focus has moved towards children illustration because it allows me to showcase my curiosity for the world and storytelling. I like to paint both digital and traditional, depending on the type of project. I’m always up for new interesting art opportunities, so contact away!”

Councilor Knott: “Today we unveil this beautiful piece of public art created by Silvana Kulyk “Gift of Nature” Thank you to Molson/Coors for allowing us place this piece on their silos. We believe this piece, in this particular location will provide a buzz around our community and in the hearts of all who pass by on Highway one. I want to recognize the members of the public art advisory committee who all volunteer their time. They bring years of experience in various aspects of the art world. They are passionate about Art and the vibrancy it brings to our community. Thank you to Carol Marleau, Manager of Recreation Services for taking the committees dreams and making them realty. Thank you to City Council for embracing Art in Chilliwack! It’s a good day for the Arts.”

June 2022 Molson Coors Silo Art – Arnold Nicholas