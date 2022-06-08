Mission Fire’s Lt. Deryl Simpson Retires

Mission – Mission Fire Rescue Service announced the retirement of one of their longest-serving members, Lt. Deryl Simpson.

He was hired April 8, 1980, and his last practice was May 31, giving him 42 years and two months of dedicated, consistent service.

Simpson has been the primary incident safety officer (ISO) for nearly a decade, ensuring we are as safe as possible at complex and large incidents. His quiet, competent, calm and respectful presence will be sorely missed by members. Never one to raise his voice, Simpson’s advice and counsel was always very much appreciated and sought after by chief officers, company officers and firefighters alike.

The avid adventurer will be spending more time outside, riding his motorcycle, quad, and paddling in his kayak or travelling around the world in his motorhome or on cruise ships. Many Missionites will recognize Simpson from his career managing the Lordco Parts in town. His exceptional memory for random vehicle parts, bolts, screws and parts numbers never ceases to impress regular clients, and coupled with his problem-solving skills, make him a go-to person for helping find a solution to issues.

Due to a switch of call attendance recording software in 1993, we only have official records from then until present day. Since 1993, Simpson has attended 4,337 calls, but our estimates are his career total would be between 10,000 and 12,000 incidents.