Episode of “Creepshow” Filming Around Maple Ridge

Maple Ridge – Fans of the comic and TV show “Creepshow are loving this.

Episode 402 is now filming at Filming at Ridge Studios, Maple Ridge Park and Maple Ridge Business Centre’s Parkade from June 8-10.

New episodes of this comic-book-style anthology series are uploaded to Shudder every Thursday. Based on the 1982 classic written and directed by Steven King and George A. Romero, the Creepshow series brings comic books to life in an anthology of horror comedy.

Shooting Schedule:

Ridge Studios- June 8-10th:

Wednesday 8:00am truck arrival – Filming until Midnight

Thursday – Trucks to move to Municipal Plaza at 5:00pm.

Friday 8:00am trucks return – Filming to conclude at 12:30am – Trucks depart by 2:00am.

MPP Park:

Filming Wednesday, 11:00am-3:00pm

Maple Ridge Business Center Parkade:

Filming Thursday, 5:00pm-12:00am on the Dewdney side Ramp.

***Entrance will be Closed***

Please see attached Notification Letter for more details.