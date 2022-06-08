Chilliwack Fire Investigate Arson in Vacant Building On Young Road

Chilliwack – On Tuesday evening (June 7 @9:25PM) Chilliwack Fire Department was dispatched to a reported fire in a vacant commercial building in the 8400 block of Young Rd.

Over 40 Firefighters responded from Halls 1,2, 4, 5 and 6 and upon arriving on scene, observed smoke coming from the roof structure. Crews established a water supply and worked quickly to enter the building. Once inside the building, crews located and extinguished the fire in the washroom.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported at this fire.

This fire was deliberately set and is under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Department and RCMP fire investigators.

If anyone has any information about this fire, they are asked to call the RCMP at 604-792-4611 or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.upperfraservalleycrimestoppers.ca