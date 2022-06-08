Abbotsford Agriculture Bus Tour Friday June 17(VIDEO)

Abbotsford – Find out what makes Abbotsford the agricultural hub of Canada. Abbotsford farms and agri-business generate $3.83 billion in economic activity for our city and support 23% of all jobs in Abbotsford.

They will highlighted on Friday June 17 with the Abbotsford agriculture Bus Tour.

In the morning, guests will meet at Sevenoaks Shopping Centre where they will be treated to coffee & scones from Hugs in a Mug Coffee Bistro. From there, we will load onto the buses and visit all the stops on the tour, enjoying snacks, lunch, and networking along the way.

This year’s theme will be the “Alternatives to Achieving Food Security with Agricultural Technology” with stops on the tour focusing on the agri-tech industry.

For more information email events@abbotsfordchamber.com

https://fb.watch/dv9P8k6Xqt/