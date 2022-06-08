2nd Annual Chilliwack Student Film Festival to be Highlighted on chillTV’s News of the Week

Chilliwack (Berris Karden)- Last Friday Night was a spectacular night for Student film in Chilliwack as the 2nd Annual Chilliwack Student Film Festival was held showcasing a very creative and talented group of young people and their celluloid creations.

GW Graham Film and Television teacher, Michael Florizone led the Film Festival, showcasing a very creative and talented group of young people and their celluloid creations.

25 student film shorts were specially selected for the festival, the best of the best, and chillTV is very fortunate to be able to have the big winner of the evening, Daniel Crabb, in an interview with Paula DeWit in “SCENE HEAR FIRST”, on Thursday night at 6:30PM as part of chillTV’s News of the Week on the chillTV YouTube Channel.

Incidentally Daniel won BEST DIRECTOR and BEST TEAMWORK (with his collaborators) and the evening’s top prize – the Vancouver Film School Connect Award. – which entitles Daniel to pick from any of the VFS’s “Connect” Programs.