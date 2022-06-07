Chilliwack Council Set to Hand Out Funding to Camp & Hope Slough Road Stabilization Project, Pride, Transit and Chilliwack River Walkway

Chilliwack – A number for summer projects are expected to receive funding during the June 7 2022 Chilliwack Council Meeting. You can watch LIVE on the City of Chilliwack YouTube Channel.

Agenda is here.

This includes:

Recommendation that Council award the Tender for the “Camp & Hope Slough Road Stabilization Project” to Jakes Construction Ltd., in the amount of $1,722,000.00 (plus applicable taxes); and further, that the Mayor and Corporate Officer be authorized to sign any necessary documentation.

Recommendation that Council approve the “2022/2023 Annual Operating Agreement” between the City of Chilliwack and British Columbia Transit for the provision of conventional and custom transit services, for a one-year term, from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023; and further, that the Mayor and Corporate Officer be authorized to sign any necessary documentation.

Recommendation that Council award the Tender for the “2022-10 Chilliwack River Road Multi-Use Pathway Project” to GPM Civil Contracting Incorporated, in the amount of $1,565,249.00 (plus applicable taxes); and further, that the Mayor and Corporate Officer be authorized to sign any necessary documentation.

Recommendation that Council approve the request from the “Chilliwack Pride Society” for funding under the Community Development Initiatives Funding Policy, in the amount of $4,500.00, for the Chilliwack Pride Festival.