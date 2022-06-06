Skip to content

District of Kent Small Dog Park Fencing Starts This Week

Kent – KentBC posted to Twitter that Small Dog Park Fencing of the small dog off-leash park will begin this Wednesday, June 8.

KentBC is aiming to have the fence completed by Friday, June 10 and there should be no interruption to public activity in the area during installation.

