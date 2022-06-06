District of Kent Small Dog Park Fencing Starts This Week

Chilliwack Road Relief – Preparing Vedder Road for Final Paving from June 6-21
Chilliwack – City of Chilliwack posted the news many have waited a long time for. Crews are preparing Vedder Road for final paving. Weather permitting,
Chilliwack – City of Chilliwack posted the news many have waited a long time for. Crews are preparing Vedder Road for final paving. Weather permitting,
Victoria/Fraser Valley – If you recall the summer of 2009, that was a hot one with a streak of 35C temperatures. In 2021, Mother Nature
Kent – KentBC posted to Twitter that Small Dog Park Fencing of the small dog off-leash park will begin this Wednesday, June 8. KentBC is
Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs are getting the word out. The 22-23 BCHL schedule will be released this Thursday. Season Ticket packages are now available.