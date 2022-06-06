Skip to content

Chilliwack Giants at BC Lions Game

Vancouver /Chilliwack – The chilliwackgiants football program had a great Friday night.

What a fantastic night for youth football at the BC Lions Game Friday night. U8 up to Junior Bantam players participated before and at halftime. Thank you BC Lions.

By the way, Lions beat the Riders 20-18.

A Huge Congratulations to the Chilliwack Giants U14 team. Coach Fawcett / Barbon’s team are undefeated Champions of the first ever NFL Flag Canada 2022 Regional Tournament. They are heading to Vegas to compete and represent Chilliwack at the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl.

Chilliwack Giants at BC Place June 3, 2022 – Instagram

